Buhari swears in Sambo as new Works, Housing Minister Of State

President Muhammadu Buhari has sworn-in the new Minister of State for Works and Housing, Mu’Azu Jaji Sambo at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa.

The President had nominated Mr. Sambo as a ministerial candidate from Taraba State and he was confirmed as Minister-designate by the Senate on the 21st of December

As part of cabinet restructuring, President Buhari named Mohammad Mahmood Abubakar, the then Minister of Environment, as the new Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, while Mr Abubakar Aliyu, the then Minister of State for Works and Housing, was announced the Minister of Power.

The new minister expressed his elation at this new assignment entrusted to him and promised that the confidence reposed in him by Mr. President will not be misplaced.