President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Proclamation Order on the General Management of Covid-19 in Lagos, Ogun, Kano, the Federal Capital Territory and other States in Nigeria as contained in his national broadcast, April 27, 2020.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, disclosed this in a statement on Monday.

Adesina said the signing of the proclamation order was in exercise of the powers conferred on him by Section 3 of the Quarantine Act, CAP Q2 Laws of the Federation 2004 and all powers enabling him in that behalf.