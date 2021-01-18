President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Committee of Heads of State and Government participating in the African Peer Review Mechanism (APR Forum).

He restated the commitment of the Nigerian government to the enthronement of democracy and good governance on the African continent.

He noted that the Government of Nigeria has consistently supported the strengthening of democracy and good governance throughout the African continent, through the African Peer Review Mechanism.

The president pointed out that they remain fully committed to promoting the good governance practice enshrined in the ideals and vision of the New Partnership for Africa’s Development which gave birth to this review mechanism.

He lauded the progress made so far in the “Africa Peer Review Mechanism as a self-monitoring tool to address governance deficit in Africa

Advertisement

The Nigerian leader recalled that Nigeria had the first Peer Review in 2008 and since then, had covered appreciable ground in the implementation of the National Programme of Action.