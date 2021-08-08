President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Labour and Employment Minister, Dr Chris Nwabueze Ngige, as he marks his 69th birthday today.

The President, in a statement released on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Femi Adesina, joined the medical profession, labour community, the legislature, where the celebrant served as Senator, and people of Anambra State, whom he served as Governor, to salute Dr Ngige for his selfless stewardship to community, state, country and humanity.

Buhari also wished Ngige greater health, strength and sound mind.

As he interfaces between government and organized labour, working for industrial harmony, President Buhari wishes the Minister well in all his endeavours.