President Muhammadu Buhari has has approved the reappointment of Chief Executive Officers of agencies under the Ministry of Petroleum Resources.

According to a statement issued on Friday by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President, Media and Publicity, the repapointment follows by Timipre Sylva, Minister of State Petroleum Resources.

Those reappointed are Bello Aliyu Gusau as the Executive Secretary of Petroleum Technology Development Fund (PTDF); Ahmed Bobboi as Executive Secretary/Chief Executive Officer of Petroleum Equalization Fund (PEF), while Engineer Simbi Wabote is reappointed Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

All the appointments take immediate effect.