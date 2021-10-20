Buhari receives Turkish president Recep Erdogan in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has received President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey who arrived in Nigeria last night accompanied by his wife and First Lady, Emine Erdogan.

The Turkish President is in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous nation for a two-day official visit.

Erdogan arrived from Angola and will depart to Togo, at the end of his two-day official visit, according to presidential spokesperson Shehu Garba in a statement released Tuesday night.

The presidents of the two nations are scheduled to discuss around two dozen Bilateral Agreements and Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) during the visit, and they will authorise the signing of those on which they agree.

He is expected to inaugurate the Turkish Cultural Centre in Abuja, while his wife, Emine, and Nigerian counterpart will inaugurate the newly-renovated Government Secondary School in Wuse 11.

The school was renovated by a Turkish aid organization, the Turkish Cooperation and Coordinating Agency (TIKA)