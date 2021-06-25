President Muhammadu Buhari Friday received Senator Peter Nwaoboshi, who has joined the All Progressive Congress (APC) from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Nwaoboshi, who represents Delta state, has recently been suspended by the state chapter of the PDP for alleged anti-party activities.

He was at the presidential villa, Abuja with the APC Caretaker Chairman Mai Mala Buni.

The president also received the party’s report from Buni at the meeting attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Deputy Senate President, Senator Omo Agege, governors and members of the caretaker committee.