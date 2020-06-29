President Muhammadu Buhari has received briefing from the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 at the Presidnetial Villa, Abuja.

The team, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the PTF, Boss Mustapha, briefed the President as the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown ends today.

Others on the team that visited the President are Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, the Coordinator of the PTF on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu and the Director General of the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu.

The second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in the country was for an initial period of four weeks, Mustapha, had said.

President Buhari had on April 27 announced the gradual easing of a five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun state. The lockdown was eased to a nationwide night curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from May 4 to May 17.

The first phase of the lockdown was subsequently extended by two weeks elapsed midnight on June 1. The second phase which was implemented over four weeks spanning June 2nd – 29th, is still subject review.