Former President Goodluck Jonathan has disclosed that a special meeting of ECOWAS will hold in Ghana, this Sunday, to deliberate on the political situation in Mali.

He made this known at a parley at State House, Abuja, Thursday when he met President Muhammadu as the Head of the ECOWAS Mediation Team.

President Buhari repeated his earlier avowal that whatever Nigeria would do on the Mali situation would be done within the ambit of ECOWAS.