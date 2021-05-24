President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the postponement of the Federal Executive Council and the Police Council meetings this week, following the deaths of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, and ten other senior military officers and service men.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha on Monday in Abuja said “Further to the directive of Mr. President for the National Flag to fly at half-mast nationwide from 24th – 26th May, 2021 and the declaration of today, Monday 24th May, 2021, as work free-day for members of the Armed Forces, the President has also directed that the Federal Executive Council Meeting scheduled to hold on Wednesday, 26th May, 2021 be postponed to Wednesday, 2nd June, 2021.

“Similarly, the Police Council Meeting which was earlier scheduled for Thursday 27th May, 2021 be postponed to Thursday 3rd June, 2021 in honour of the memory of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 other Senior Military Officers and Service Men.

“President Muhammadu Buhari urges all citizens to use this period of mourning to pray for the repose of the souls of the departed and strength for the family to bear the painful loss”.