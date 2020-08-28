President Muhammadu Buhari is presently participating in an extraordinary virtual summit by ECOWAS heads of state and leaders.

The extraordinary Summit is to receive a report from ECOWAS special envoy to Mali, Former President Goodluck Jonathan on the situation in the country

Physically present with President Buhari in the Council chambers are the Ministers of foreign Affairs, the Minister of State Foreign Affairs, the Chief of staff to the President, the National Security Adviser and the Director General, Natonal Intelligence Agency



President Buhari had earlier in the week, received briefings from former President Goodluck Jonathan and expressed concern that about two-third of Mali is occupied by terrorists.

The sub-region would take a common position on the military coup leaders, who are seeking to stay in power for three years, before holding elections.