President Muhammadu Buhari and his deputy, Yemi Osinbajo, on Monday virtually joined the 12th Annual Bola Ahmed Tinubu Colloquium at the State House, Abuja.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who served as the chairman of the event, described this year’s theme: “Our Common Bond, Our Common Wealth,” as timely and important.

On his part, the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo who could not attend the event physically because of bad weather, said the colloquium has helped solved many national issues and still continue to shape national discourse.

The event which is holding in Kano, is the 12th edition and coincides with the 69th birthday of the national leader and former governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.