President Muhammadu Buhari is mourning the death of over 20 persons in lokoja the kogi state capital after a crashed petrol tanker exploded burning several vehicles.

The president stated that the death of 23 persons, as confirmed by the Federal Road Safety Commission, “represents another disturbing and saddening incident in the litany of tragedies that have befallen our country.”

Reacting to the petroleum tanker explosion earlier this Wednesday in Lokoja, the Kogi State Capital which claimed the lives of travellers, school children, bystanders, including some students of Kogi State Polytechnic, President Buhari said that “I am seriously worried about thefrequency of these unfortunate and large scale tragedies in the country which cause needless deaths.”

In another development,President Muhammadu Buhari will on thursday depart Abuja for Bissau to attend ceremonies celebrating the National Day of the Republic of Guinea Bissau, September 24.

The President will be joining the Heads of State and Government of Senegal, Cote d’ Ivoire, Rwanda, Mauritania, Togo and Liberia to mark the 47th independence anniversary of Guinea Bissau.

In Bissau, President Buhari will also commission a road named in his honour by the host government.