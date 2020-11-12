President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of former President of Ghana, Jerry Rawlings, as a great loss to Africa.

Mr Jerry Rawlings died on Thursday at the age of 73.

President Buhari in a heartfelt condolences to government and people of Ghana, affirmed that the entire African continent will sorely miss the sterling qualities of the great leader.

According to him, the passion, discipline and moral strength that the former Ghanaian leader employed to reposition his country over many years continue to reverberate across the continent and beyond.

President Buhari noted the unique role the former President played in strengthening political institutions in his country and Africa, stimulating the economy for sustainable growth, and vociferously championing the African cause by urging many leaders to work towards interdependency on the global stage, especially in areas of competitive advantage.

He joined family, friends and associates of the former Ghanaian leader in mourning his departure, assuring that the ideas that Rawlings postulated, particularly for development in Africa, and his sacrifices in working in various countries as an envoy for peace and democracy will always be remembered.

President Buhari prayed that the almighty God will grant the Ghanaian leader eternal rest, and comfort all his loved ones.