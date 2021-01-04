President Muhammadu Buhari has described the death of former Vice-Chancellor of University of Lagos and Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of First Technical University, Ibadan, Professor Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe, as a great loss.

The Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said this in a statement titled, ‘President Buhari mourns former UNILAG Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Oyewusi Ibidapo-Obe.’

Adesina quoted the President as condoling with family members, friends of the deceased and the academia.

“The President affirms that the scholar and administrator will be sorely missed by the academia, government and the country as his sudden transition left a gap that will be difficult to fill, considering his contribution to the development of education, with a rich pedigree of being President of the Nigerian Academy of Science, Chairman of the Committee of Vice-Chancellors of Nigerian Universities and upwardly rising over the years with a distinguished career.

“President Buhari condoles with students and staff of the University of Lagos, First Technical University and the Nigeria Universities Commission over the loss, as well as the government and people of Osun State.

Advertisement

“The President prays for the repose of the soul of the scholar, and God’s comfort for his family,” the statement read.