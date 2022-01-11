Buhari, Matawalle should stop needless killings in Zamfara, others – Nicolas Felix

A presidential hopeful, Dr Nicolas Felix has called on President Muhammadu Buhari and Zamfara State governor, Bello Matawalle, to rise to their constitutional duties ans stop the needless bloodletting in the state.

The Edo-born politician made this known in a state issued on Tuesday and made available to journalists.

According to him, the utmost priority of any government is the security of the life and property of its people.

Dr Felix said Zamfara has been turned to a killing field by bandits whose reign of terror in the state has continued for years unchecked!

He added that the recent attacks by bandits on Anka and Bukkuyum local government areas of Zamfara that lead to the death of more than 200 Nigerians is reprehensible and barbaric.

His words: “I am extending my heartfelt condolences to the people of Zamfara state. I sympathise with those who have lost their loved ones in these mindless attacks and killings.

“My thoughts and prayers are with you all at this difficult time.

“I call on the Governor and Chief Executive Officer of Zamfara state, Bello Matawalle to rise to the occasion and secure the lives and property of his people.

“I call on President Muhammadu Buhari to act now as the Commander-In-Chief of the Armed Forces to rise to the occasion and crush all terrorists making life unbearable for Nigerians.

Dr Felix advised that security should be paramount on the president’s to-do list at this time and not party politics and the 2023 general election.