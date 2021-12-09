Buhari inaugurates Nigerian Navy ships, stresses need for local content

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the Nigerian Navy for keeping up with his administration’s philosophy by maintaining its drive for local content development.

The president stated this at the inauguration and induction Ceremony of Nigerian Navy Ships, Helicopter and Boats at the Navy Dockyard Limited in Lagos.

The indigenously constructed SDB, NNS Oji, is the third of its series to be locally built at the Naval Dockyard Limited, Lagos solely by Navy engineers after the successes of NNS Adoni, and NNS Karaduwa, commissioned in 2016 by President Buhari.

Speaking at the event, which also marked the inauguration of some recently acquired platforms and the keel-laying ceremony for the construction of Boat-IV and Boat-V, President Buhari said the new inductions to the Naval fleet would boost their capability in securing Nigeria’s maritime domain.

He charged all naval personnel to maintain professionalism and ensure good use of the newly built and recently acquired platforms including NNS LANA, KANO, IKENNE, ABA, SOKOTO and OSUN.

‘‘We should note that we are in a critical period where our country is faced with a serious decline in our revenue and the security challenges we are facing.

‘‘The present realities, therefore, call for prudent resource management, innovativeness, accountability and careful maintenance.

‘‘I wish to reiterate that despite these challenges, our administration is very determined to ensure that the Navy is well supported to achieve its statutory responsibilities.

‘‘Let me assure you that the Government will continue to support the ideals of the Nigerian Navy in the performance of its constitutional duties. God bless the Nigerian Navy, God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. Onward Together,” he said.

The President commended the Nigerian Navy for maintaining a steady course in its drive for local content development which is in tandem with the philosophy of this administration.

He said the Federal Government’s commitment to properly equip the Navy with the right mix of platforms has seen the Service take delivery of NNS LANA in May this year from France.