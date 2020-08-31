President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated an Executive-Legislative-party consultative Committee.

The forum is to act as a platform for mediation and consultation between the Executive, Legislature and the governing All Progressives Congress, in order to promote good governance



President Buhari pointed to unnecessary squabbles between the three bodies which had led to a loss of legislative and governorship elections.

He is optimistic that with the Committee in place, such disagreements will be a thing of the past

President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan clarified that the body was not to, in anyway, compromise the different functions of Federal lawmakers, but to improve the quality of governance and service delivery to Nigerians