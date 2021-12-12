Buhari hosts ECOWAS Heads of State to dinner at Presidential villa

President Muhammadu Buhari hosted a pre-Conference dinner for leaders of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) at the Presidential Villa on Saturday evening, ahead of the bloc’s 60th Session.

President of Ghana and Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority, Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Togo, Faure Gnassingbe, and President of Niger Republic, Mohamed Bazoum, were among those who attended the event.

Others are President Macky Sall of Senegal; President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea Bissau; President Julius Bio of Sierra Leone; and President Jose Maria Neves of Cape Verde.

Presidents Adama Barrow of the Gambia and Alassane Ouattara of Cote D’ Ivoire also attended the dinner.

TVC News gathered that a new Chairman of ECOWAS Authority may emerge at the end of Sunday’s Sixtieth Ordinary Session of the ECOWAS.