Buhari holds bilateral meeting with Ethiopia Prime minister

President Muhammadu Buhari and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, on Sunday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, said African growth and development will require strong, visionary leadership that caters to the needs of the people, and effectively strengthens institutions that encourage peaceful co-existence, while providing disincentives to conflicts and coups.

At a meeting between both leaders at the Headquarters of the African Union, President Buhari commended the efforts of the Prime Minister in maintaining peace and unity in the country, and dedication to ensuring fairness and justice in development.

