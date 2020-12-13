President Muhammadu Buhari has commended Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua, over his victory against Kubrat Pulev on Saturday.

This was contained in a press statement by Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity), Femi Adesina, titled, ‘President Buhari hails Anthony Joshua’s victory over Pulev’ on Sunday.

The statement read, “President Muhammadu Buhari celebrates the decisive victory of Nigerian-born boxer, Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev Saturday night.

“The President says by retaining his IBF, WBA, and WBO titles, Joshua has given boxing lovers round the world, and particularly in Nigeria, something to cheer.

“He recalls his meeting with the heavyweight champion in London earlier in the year, describing Anthony Joshua as a humble, well brought up young man, “who will still go places.”

“President Buhari wishes Joshua all the best in his dream fight against Tyson Fury, saying he has the prayers and goodwill of Nigerians going with him.”