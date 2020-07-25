President Muhammadu Buhari has sent birthday greetings to Ambassador Walter on his 90th birthday.

The president also used the oportunity to personally appreciate the Ambassador for his extraordinary support for democratic causes in Nigeria and around the globe. This is contained in a statement issued by the Senior special Assistant to the President, Media & Publicity, Garba Shehu.

The president also noted in particular, the support of Ambassador Carrington and those of other patriots including the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) for the June 12 political cause in Nigeria. He added that their efforts impacted on the resolution achieved under this administration with the recognition of Chief MKO Abiola’s victory and apology rendered by the nation for the injustice done to him as well as the naming of a federal monument after him.

Thank you, Ambassador Carrington! the president added.