President Muhammadu Buhari has congratulated Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege as he turns 58years, on August 3, 2021.

He joined the leadership and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to honor the party chieftain, whose commitment to good government and democratic growth has never wavered.

In a statement issued on Monday, Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari congratulated the Deputy Senate President of the 9th National Assembly on another milestone marked by God’s grace, saluting his commitment to the development of Delta State and the country, serving variously as Commissioner of Special Duties and Secretary to the State Government before assuming office in 2015.

He said in his statement: “Buhari believes Sen. Omo-Agege’s down-to-earth leadership style, coupled with his foresight and generosity in sharing ideas has been most pivotal in the harmonious relationship with lawmakers, appreciating him for always bringing his vast experience as a lawyer to shape party issues and national discourse.

“As the Deputy Senate President turns 58, President Buhari prays for his good health, strength, and continued service to God and mankind.”