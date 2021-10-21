Breaking News

Buhari directs Security agencies to take over Anambra, says non-state actors can’t stop election

President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday warned that under no circumstances will non state actors be allowed to prevent the Anambra governorship election from holding.

The President made this known on Thursday during the Security Council meeting when he where he received security briefs.

The president directed all security agencies to take over Anambra and ensure that citizens are allowed to come out and exercise their right to vote without fear.

The Council also reviewed the security situation in other parts of the country and the progress in the fight against bandits in the Northwest.

While it noted that bandits were moving to areas where they could communicate Council was confident that their activities will soon be contained

