President Muhhamadu Buhari has travelled out of Abuja to Paris where he will join some African Heads of Government to attend the Africa Finance Summit in Paris.

President @MBuhari departing Abuja for France to participate in African Finance Summit in Paris, he will also meet with France President, Emmanuel Macron to discuss growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region. pic.twitter.com/NCFrIAT3Me — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) May 16, 2021

France President Emmanuel Macron will host this summit that will review Africa’s economy, following shocks from Coronavirus pandemic, the leaders will also talk about getting relief, especially from the increased debt burden on countries.

President Buhari will also meet with Emmanuel Macron to discuss growing security threats in the Sahel and Lake Chad region.

The two leaders will also discuss political relations, economic ties, climate change and partnership to increase the capacity of the health sector, particularly to slowdown the spread of Covid-19.

Before returning to Nigeria, President Buhari will receive some key players in the oil and gas sector, engineering and telecommunications, European Council and European Union Representative for Foreign and Security Policy and Commission, and members of the Nigerian community.

In a statement signed by Garba Shehu, the presidency disclosed that the Ministers of Foreign Affairs, Budget and National Planning, Trade and Investment and health will be on the President’s entourage

The National Security Adviser and the Director General of the National Intelligence Agency will also be on board the flight to Paris.