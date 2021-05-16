The current power outage in the state, according to Kaduna Electric’s management, is the result of a five-day warning strike called by labor unions.

A statement issued by the GM public affairs Ndidi Mbah on Sunday says the TCN had resisted intense pressure from the Union on Saturday demanding that all 33kV feeders radiating from our substations within Kaduna State be switched off.

Regrettably, Union functionaries returned Sunday with similar demands in the face of palpable threats that could escalate and jeopardize national grid security. The System Operators were forced to shut down the 33kV feeders at 6:36 a.m. this morning due to the encounter.

Before this, KAEDCO had earlier shut down its 11kV feeders, which it started de-loading from 3am this morning, the statement added.

The transmission company said it is mindful of the inconveniences this would cause electricity customers within the state and prayed for a peaceful resolution between the parties, to enable the restoration of bulk power supply to our substations for Kaduna Disco to take to its electricity customers.