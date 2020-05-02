President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the Kano State Government and Council of Chiefs over the passing of Emir of Rano, Alhaji Tafida Abubakar Ila Auta Bawo.

The President in a statement released by Garba Shehu joined the family and Rano Emirate in mourning the royal father, “whose words of wisdom, nobility and decency will be sorely missed, especially at a time the government is relying on traditional rulers to sensitize citizens on directives for safety”.

President Buhari urged the family and the Emirate to find solace in the good works of the deceased and ensure his legacies are carried on.

The President prayed that the almighty God will forgive the shortcomings of the Emir, remember his good works and grant his soul eternal rest.