President Muhammadu Buhari said there is no need for government officials, political and religious leaders to pay him Eid-el-Fitr homages at the presidential villa.

He explained that his decision was in compliance with the safety measures put in place in the Federal Capital Territory to guard against the spread of COVID-19.

Buhari, who said he would spend the period at home with his family, also cited the directive of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, suspending Eid congregational prayers across the country, as well as measures introduced by the Presidential Task Force on COVID -19.

This was contained in a statement by his spokesman, Garba Shehu, on Friday.

He said the measure is in observance of the lockdown order in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, put in place to save lives and protect people from all dangers.