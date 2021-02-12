President Muhammadu Buhari has approved establishment of a Public Private Partnership styled Infrastructure company named Infra-Co with an initial seed capital of N1 Trillion.

The entity is expected to grow to N15 Trillion in assets and capital.

Infra-Co will be one of the premier infrastructure finance entities in Africa and will be wholly dedicated to Nigeria’s infrastructure development.

The entity has been developed with concept designs from the National Economic Council (NEC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria

The President had asked Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo to chair a Steering Committee tasked with setting up the company.

The initial seed capital for the entity will come from @cenbank, @nsia_nigeria and the Africa Finance Corporation.