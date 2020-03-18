Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for Coronavirus, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season.

The Nets had said earlier that four of its players were isolated and under the care of team physicians after testing positive for Coronavirus but did not identify the individuals.

Three of the players were asymptomatic while one was showing symptoms of the rapidly-spreading virus days after the Utah Jazz reported that two of its players had tested positive for Coronavirus.