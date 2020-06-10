Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II and father to Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and Duke of Edinburgh turned 99 on Wednesday June 10.

To celebrate Prince Philip’s birthday, Buckingham Palace released a rare portrait of him with the Queen which was taken at Windsor Castle where they continue to isolate amid the coronavirus pandemic as both are considered high-risk because of their age.

The Duke is expected to “keep the festivities low-key,celebrating the beginning of his hundredth year with a birthday lunch with the Queen.

Prince Philip will get an extra special gift when he hits 100 next year, as centenarians in the U.K. receive a letter from the Queen herself according to reports.

Due to the coronavirus lockdown, Philip won’t be able to celebrate with his wider family.