The death of George Floyd in police custody last month and a series of riots that followed in cities across the united states and around the world have set the backdrop for a Capitol Hill hearing Wednesday on police reform proposals.

One of the brothers of George Floyd, is due to speak to a Democratic-led congressional panel as lawmakers take on the twin issues of police violence and racial injustice.

Philonise Floyd, 42, of Missouri City, Texas, near Houston, will testify before the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee, along with family attorney Ben Crump and 10 others at the first congressional hearing to examine the social and political undercurrents that have fueled weeks of protests nationwide and overseas.

The hearing comes one day after Floyd’s funeral in Houston, his former hometown, and two days after congressional Democrats unveiled the “Justice in Policing Act,” a legislation that calls for change in police use of force policies.

“For every incident of excessive force that makes headlines, the ugly truth is that there are countless others that we never hear about

. “This is a systemic problem that requires a comprehensive solution,” House Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler said.