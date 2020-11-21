The Commander of the 81 division of the Nigerian Army, Ibrahim Taiwo, says the military took live rounds to Lekki tollgate on October 20, 2020, when #EndSARS protesters were dispersed after two weeks of converging on the place.

Brigadier General Taiwo broke the news while testifying before the judicial panel the Lagos state government set up to probe the incident.

While being cross examined by Olumide Fusika, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Taiwo said the live rounds were not used on protesters, adding that they were meant for the protection of the army team that was deployed to restore order in the state.

Brigadier General Taiwo said while the soldiers who opened fire used blank bullets, their colleagues with live rounds were on ground to protect them from suspected hoodlums who fomented trouble.