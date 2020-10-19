TVC News Correspondent in Borno state, Kolomi Dala, is dead.
He died in hospital this morning (Monday) after he suffered a heart attack and has been buried in accordance with Islamic injunctions.
He leaves behind a wife and children.
May his soul find peaceful repose.
#NewsFlash: Borno state Governor, Babagana Zulum joins other Muslim faithful to observe funeral prayer for #TVCNews Correspondent in Borno, Kolomi Dala at his family residence. pic.twitter.com/2EXh24vVry
— TVC News (@tvcnewsng) October 19, 2020
