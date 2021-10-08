Breaking News

Breaking: Tinubu returns, thanks President Buhari, Speaker, Governors

The Former Governor of Lagos State and the National Leader of the APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu,has returned to the country, landing in Lagos Friday evening, October 8. from London, the United Kingdom.

Asiwaju Tinubu during his trip abroad, underwent surgery on his right knee as well as rigorous post-surgery physiotherapy on the said knee.

Contrary to unfounded rumour, he underwent no other surgical procedures and contemplates none in the future.

His recuperation has been without complication and ahead of the schedule by the attending surgeon.

He has returned fully healed from the knee surgery and fully committed to doing his modest part to advancing the cause of progressive democratic good governance throughout our beloved nation.

Asiwaju, first and foremost, expressed his thanks to President Muhammadu Buhari for taking the time to visit him in London to express his wishes for a speedy recovery from the knee operation.

He extended his thanks to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Femi Gbajabiamila, governors, party leaders, members of the Northern Caucus of the House of Representatives, members of the Lagos State House of Assembly and indeed many others who called on him in London to wish him well.

He also thanked those who would have loved to visit him but couldn’t make it and his numerous friends, associates, supporters and well wishers who have been with him in prayers and supplications to Allah..

