The Police in Delta have repelled an attack by unknown gunmen on Umutu police station in Ukwani local government area of the state as two policemen died in the process of resisting the gunmen, while an Assistant Superintendent whose High blood pressure was triggered in process later died in the hospital.

According to the acting police public relation officer, Edafe Bright, the armed men in their numbers marched to Umutu police station at about 1.30am Friday, shot sporadically at the station, but due to proactiveness of the security personnel, they were resisted. The police reported that two of the armed bandit were gun down while others were injured as retreated carrying their dead colleagues.

The Police Public Relations Officer further stated that the armed bandit came with the intention of causing mayhem and burning down the station and carting away arms and ammunition but did not succeed, as they could not penetrate the station, no arm loss, the station was not burnt, normalcy has been restored.

He said the Commissioner of police is assuring members of the public that every measure has been put in place to arrest those responsible for this act, and also urges members of the public to help with useful and timely information.