BREAKING: Senate, Reps reject life pension for presiding officers

Senators and members of the House of Representatives on Tuesday unanimously rejected bills seeking to grant life pension to presiding officers of the National Assembly.

This is as the lawmakers begin voting on amendments to the 1999 constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria.

The House of Representatives also passed the bill to abrogate joint State, Local Government bank accounts with bill for autonomy of Local Governments scaling through at the House of Reps

The Senate also passed amendment to Provide for Financial Independence of State House of Assembly and State Judiciary

The red chamber also passed the amendment to compel persons to obey or comply with legislative summons.

The Senate also passed bill for uniform retirement age and Pension Rights for Judicial Officers and also passed amendment for deletion of reference in the constitution to the Provisions of Criminal Code , Penal Code, Criminal Procedure Act , Criminal Procedure Code and Evidence Act – Section 254.

The red chamber also rejected bill to allow for Virtual/ Remote Court Hearings.