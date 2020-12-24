Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has moved out of isolation after testing negative for Coronavirus.

He urged people with COVID19 symptoms to speak up and go for test.

Governor Sanwo-Olu went into isolation on December 11 after testing positive for the virus.

#InCaseYouMissedIt: Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, tests negative for COVID-19, now out of isolation. He advises people with COVID19 symptoms to speak up and go for test.

Addressing journalists at the state house of Thursday, the governor said the virus is not a death sentence, hence people with its symptoms should not feel threatened, rather go for test and use their medications if tested positive.

He thanked members of the public for their prayers, which he described as pivotal to his recovery.