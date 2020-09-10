The National Association of Resident doctors has suspended the nationwide strike its members embarked upon to demand theimplementation of the agreement it reached with the federal government.

The suspension of the strike is coming few minutes the minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige threatened that the federal government will invoke ‘no work no pay’ policy of the doctors failed to call off the strike today.

The doctors started the nationwide strike on Monday over what they called failure of the federal government to honour agreement reached.