The Police Council meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, has confirmed Usman Baba as Inspector General of Police.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, confirmed the development at the end of the one and half hours meeting, said he was unanimously confirmed.

President Buhari had on April 6, Usman Baba as acting the Inspector General of Police.

The minister said Buhari directed him to ensure insecurity is brought to the barest minimum.

Baba was a Deputy Inspector General of Police before his promotion.

Details later…