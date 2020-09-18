A tanker with unknown registration number conveying Premium Motor Spirit has exploded at Anthony bus stop along Apapa/Oshodi expressway in Lagos.

According to Lagos state Emergency Management Agency, the vehicle lost control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt.

JUST IN: Petrol tanker explodes at Anthony bus-stop along Apapa/Oshodi expressway. pic.twitter.com/05rI56bWym — TVC News (@tvcnewsng) September 18, 2020

Casualty cannot be ascertained at the moment as at the time of filing this report.

LASEMA added that other emergency responders are at the scene working to curb the inferno from escalating further.