BREAKING: PDP NEC approves zoning of chairmanship position to north

The national executive Committee of the People’s Democratic Party has adopted recommendations by the governor ifeanyi ugwuanyi led zoning committee.

The recommendation requires that the position of the national chairman of the party should be zoned to the North, the Party also agreed that the current offices being held by officers in the Southern Zones of the country, namely, South West, South East and South South zones, should swap places with the offices currently in the northern zones of Nigeria, namely, North West, North East and North Central zones.

This recommendations were approved by the national executive Committee which is the second highest decision making organ of the PDP.

The meeting of the PDP NEC had in attendance former vice president Atiku Abubakar and other top party stalwarts, many of whom have stayed out of party politics since the PDP lost power in 2015.