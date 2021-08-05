The Board of Trustees Members of the People’s Democratic Party are holding an emergency meeting at the party headquarters in Abuja.

The meeting is a fallout of the recent gale of resignation and defection that hit the leading opposition party recently.

Chairman of the party’s board of trustees Senator Wali Jubril told other top party members that the recent challenges has made it necessary to convene the meeting.

He said this is not a time for the party to engage in in-fighting when the governing party has failed citizens in the country.

He insists the PDP must put its house in order and prepare for its next Congress that will strengthen the party and position it strategically ahead of the 2023 General election.

The national chairman of the party Uche Seconds who is under intense pressure following the recent resignation of seven members of the national working Committee said the planned national Congress will ensure a smooth transition.

Mr. Secondus said he had earlier met with the aggrieved members and pleaded with them not to resign, but it appeared they already had their minds made up.

Governor Nyesom Wike is in attendance at the meeting despite not being a member of the board of trustees, but it is believed that his influence within the party is desperately sought after to help calm frayed nerves and stabilise the party.