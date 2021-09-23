Breaking News

Breaking: Ogun judiciary workers call off two-month-old strike

Breaking: Ogun judiciary workers call off two-month-old strike Breaking: Ogun judiciary workers call off two-month-old strike

The Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) Ogun State Chapter has called off the strike embarked upon over two months ago.

Speaking on Thursday after a meeting held at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, between officials of the State Government led by the Secretary to the State Government, Mr. Tokunbo Talabi, supported by the Head of Service, Mrs. Selimot Ottun, the State Chairman of the Union, Tajudeen Edun, announced that the strike which started on August 11, 2021, has been suspended.

According to Edun, “I want to say that the industrial action that commenced on the 11 of August, 2021, is now suspended. I want to call on all judiciary workers in Ogun State to prepare themselves and resume fully”.

Briefing newsmen on the outcome of the meeting, the State Chairman said, “there was series of meetings before the issue was finally resolved today. There was an agitation from the cut of our salary. We have reached an agreement with the government to resume work after striking for more than two months. The State Government has accepted our demands and we also agreed to what government asked from us”.

While appreciating government’s efforts at resolving the matter amicably, the JUSUN leader, stated that its members have resolved to work with the present administration to take the state to greater heights.

Post navigation

Posted in:

leave a reply

More Stories

Buhari orders probe of top government officials

TVCN
Dec 19, 2016

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered an immediate investigation into officials of his administration…

Paramount ruler of Owo, Oba Folagbade Olateru Olagbegi (CFR) dies at 77

TVCN
Apr 17, 2019

The Olowo of Owo kingdom, Oba Victor Folagbade (more…)

Kuwait’s Emir Sheikh Sabah dies at 91

TVCN
Sep 29, 2020

Born in 1929, Sheikh Sabah is widely regarded as the architect of modern Kuwait’s foreign policy –…

NCAA Cautions Pilots, Airlines, Others Over Bad Weather

TVCN
Apr 27, 2017

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a weather alert cautioning pilots, airline operators…

TVC News Special Reports

SSANU, NASU threaten nationwide strike next Thursday

14 Jan 2021 6.14 pm

Academic and non academic activities across…

Continue reading

PENGASSAN accuses Chevron of planning to sack 600 workers

03 Oct 2020 8.23 am

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff…

Continue reading

Sudan’s protesters embark on “revolutionary escalation” to press for hand over of power

18 Jun 2019 10.15 am

Sudan’s protest leaders have called…

Continue reading