Breaking: Northern governors reject VAT laws by Lagos, Rivers

Northern Governors have kicked against the the Value Added Tax laws enacted by the governors of Rivers and Lagos State governors which got the support of other Southern state governors.

The Northern governors who held an emergency meeting in Kaduna state on Monday said their counterparts in the South are confusing VAT for sales tax.

They further explained that if every state is allowed to enact VAT laws, multiple taxation will arise which will lead to increase in price of goods and a collapse in interstate trade.

They however concluded that the matter is subjudice and Northern governor would wait until the supreme Court pronounces judgement

On power shift to the South in 2023, the Northern governors noted that some of them are in support of the move for peace and unity reasons, but they condemn the position of some southern governors who insist that power must go to the west.

They explained that there was no provision for such in the Constitution.

The governors also praised the armed forces for ongoing onslaught against bandits and expressed willingness to work in synergy with the Federal Government to end the spate of Insecurity in the Northern region.