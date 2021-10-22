Breaking: Nnmadi Kanu responsible for destruction of INEC offices, lives, property in Southeast – AGF

The adhoc Committee inaugurated by the President, Muhammadu Buhari headed by the Minister of Justice Abubakar Malami has indicted Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB/ESN members of carrying out massive attacks on democratic institutions especially INEC Facilities with a view to hampering democratic process in Nigeria.

The committee through its investigation held that acting on the instigating directives of Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB members and #EndSARS protesters attacked and killed many security agents, destroyed several public and private properties, including Police stations, public transport buses and other facilities across the country.

Nnamdi Kanu through an online call-in radio programme (Radio Biafra), further instigated IPOB members to burn down all police stations and kill Government security forces, which was carried out and several Security personnel (especially Police Officers) were killed and public and private properties destroyed.

The committee added that as a consequence of Nnamdi Kanu’s broadcasts, there were nineteen (19) attacks on INEC facilities that resulted in the destruction of offices as well as burning of eighteen (18) INEC logistical vehicles, several election materials, equipment and ICT gadgets in Abia, Akwa-Ibom, Anambra, Cross River, Enugu, Ebonyi and Imo States.

Briefing newsmen, the Minister of Justice said through the committee, the Federal Government has received report on financers of Adeniyi Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Sunday Igboho.

The report revealed that Sunday Igboho is a Director and signatory to Adesun International Concept Limited registered on 23rd April, 2010. Adesun International Concept Limited also has Oladele Oyetunji and Aderopo Adeyemo as Directors.

Sunday Igboho is linked to 43 bank accounts in nine banks.

The major financier of the fugitive and separatists was found to be a Federal Law Maker in the National Assembly.

A total sum of N127, 145,000.00 was received by Mr Igboho from his financiers between 22nd October, 2013 and 28th September, 2020 through Adesun International Concept Ltd accounts.