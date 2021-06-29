The leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu has been intercepted by Nigerian security intelligence agency.

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, disclosed this on Tuesday at briefing in Abuja.

Nnamdi Kanu was on 14th October 2015 arraigned by the FG over allegations of terrorism, money laundering and treasonable felony

On 28th March 2018, his bail condition was revoked by Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court.

Mr Kanu is presently at the Federal high court to continue his trial