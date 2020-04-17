The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, has confirmed fifty-one new cases of Coronavirus in the country,

This brings to the total of 493 cases.

The agency announced this its twitter handle few minutes ago.

The breakdown of the new cases shows that 32 are in Lagos, 6 in Kano, 5 in Kwara, 2 in FCT, 2 in Oyo, 2 in Katsina, 1 in Ogun, and 1 in Ekiti.

As at 10:10pm 17th April, number of states with confirmed cases of #COVID19 are 19 and the FCT.

Lagos- 283

FCT- 69

Kano- 27

Osun- 20

Edo- 15

Oyo- 15

Ogun- 10

Kwara- 9

Katsina- 9

Bauchi- 6

Kaduna- 6

Akwa Ibom- 6

Delta- 4

Ondo- 3

Ekiti- 3

Enugu- 2

Rivers-2

Niger- 2

Benue- 1

Anambra- 1