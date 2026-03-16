The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the Nigerian headline inflation has declined marginally from 15.10% recorded in January 2026 to 15.06% in February. In a Monday statement cited by TVC News on the official website of the Bureau, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to 130.0 in…...

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that the Nigerian headline inflation has declined marginally from 15.10% recorded in January 2026 to 15.06% in February.

In a Monday statement cited by TVC News on the official website of the Bureau, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to 130.0 in February 2026, reflecting a 2.6 point increase from the 127.4 recorded in January.

The statement reads, “The Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased to 130.0 in February 2026, reflecting a 2.6 point increase from the preceding month (127.4).

“In February 2026, the Headline inflation rate eased to 15.06%, down from 15.10% in January 2026.”

On a month-on-month basis, the Headline inflation rate in February 2026 was 2.01%, which was 4.89% higher than the rate recorded in January 2026, indicating a 2.88% decrease.

This means that in February 2026, the rate of increase in the average price level was higher than the rate of increase in the average price level in January 2026.

TVC News previously reported that the NBS released a report indicating that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate has declined marginally from 15.15 per cent recorded in December 2025 to 15.10 per cent in January 2026.

According to the report cited by TVC News on the official website of the Bureau, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) declined to 127.4 in January 2026, reflecting a 3.8 point decrease from the preceding month, which recorded 131.2.