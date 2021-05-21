Nigeria’s Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, has died in a plane crash in Kaduna reportedly with his wife, a Major General, his Aide camp, and personal aides .

The Chief of Army Staff was on an official trip to Kaduna to attend an official assignment that was to hold on Saturday morning.

He was appointed Chief of Army Staff to replace former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Yusuf Buratai, in January this year.

He was a former theatre commander of the anti Insurgency war in the North East.

Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru was born on 10 August 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

He is a graduate of the Nigerian Defence Academy, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, Jaji and Nigerian Army School of Infantry.

He was 55 years old.